TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms Public Cemetery, inundated by weeds, is getting some help from the public thanks to an Adopt A Row program.
Volunteers spent Saturday hoeing and raking weeds in all corners of the cemetery on Encelia Avenue north of Two Mile Road.
Mary Kay Sherry and Lloyd Tilch, who have been offering cleanup services for two months, were on the east side.
A group of Marines from 7th Marine Regiment worked just west of the administration building where other volunteers were putting up a new coat of paint. Other volunteers worked the far west side of the cemetery.
In between, row after row of graves were choked with weeds, showing how much work remains to be done.
“It will work similarly to the highway’s ‘Adopt A Highway’ where individuals would gather a team, which is preferable, or work by themselves, on a row of their choice or one that is assigned to them,” General Manager Emily Helm said.
“If volunteers have their loved ones on a specific row and they know additional families on that same row, ideally they could team up together,” she added.
Volunteers must bring their own tools, gloves and masks and observe social distancing. The cemetery will provide bags to gather the weeds during cemetery hours of operation.
The harvested weeds can be left at the end of the rows and will be picked up and disposed of by cemetery employees daily during the week and on Mondays after the weekend.
“The volunteers will be encouraged to come and tend to their row a few times a year,” Helm said.
She plans to hold joint cleanup days the first Saturday of May and the last Saturday of October with a barbecue hosted by the cemetery.
“Until the time arises that we can all get together, the volunteers are welcome to tend to their area while the cemetery grounds are open, from dawn until dusk,” she said.
For information, call the cemetery at (760) 367-9316.
