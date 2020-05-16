TWENTYNINE PALMS — The City of Twentynine Palms, the Morongo Unified School District and the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health will host a COVID-19 Specimen Point of Collection for Twentynine Palms and Morongo Basin residents, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Twentynine Palms High School, 72750 Wildcat Way.
You do not have to be experiencing any symptoms to get tested. The drive-up only collection point will be open while supplies last. Testing will be by mouth swab and is free.
Residents of San Bernardino County can make appointments on the COVID-19 website: www.sbcovid19.com when the appointment window for the event opens, which is usually two days prior to the event.
Residents may also call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 9 a.m. 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for general information and resources about the virus.
