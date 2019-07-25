TWENTYNINE PALMS —Rain grounded the latest film in the series of free movies at Luckie Park
The third film in an animated franchise about Vikings and their dragon friends was to have been shown at Luckie Park but continued rain forced its cancelation.
The free movie series is organized by the city of Twentynine Palms parks and recreation department with help from local sponsors, including The Desert Trail.
