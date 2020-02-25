JOSHUA TREE — Joshua Tree Residential Education Experience recently received the support of the Morongo Educational Foundation, the Hi Desert Region 62 of the California Retired Teachers Association and the Morongo Teachers Association.
The Experience is a newly established nonprofit organization partnering with the National Park Service to provide youth oriented residential outdoor education at Joshua Tree National Park.
The Morongo Education Foundation organized for the purpose of improving educational opportunities for students of Morongo Unified School District. In support of JTREE.
MEF Executive Director Vonda Viland and the board of directors believe providing young students environmental education encourages youth to be the ecological stewards of tomorrow.
The Hi Desert Region 62 of the California Retired Teachers Association supports education.
In a letter of support Co-Presidents Doris Lawless and Gay Smith, state:
“We are confident JTREE will also make a positive difference in the lives of many students and community members as they explore environmental education, learn about being positive stewards in our world, and feel empowered to make a difference in society while building their self-esteem, personal knowledge, and skills.”
JTREE also garnered the support of Morongo Teachers Association, whose motto is “Proud to Teach.”
Many local teachers and students participate in outdoor science camps outside our area. As MTA President Kojo McCallum says:
“Although the students receive an invaluable experience and education, nothing can take the place of being educated and enriched in your home community.”
“Our organization is absolutely thrilled that these important education organizations are supportive,” JTREE Board of Directors President Lori Rennie said.
“We are delighted they understand that outdoor environmental education can have a significant positive influence on today’s youth.”
In fact, there is a substantial body of evidence showing that outdoor education can capture the imagination of students and truly encourage them to become the ecological stewards, Rennie added.
“Additionally, JTREE’s programs will be structured to provide meaningful relevant outdoor education experiences that will empower a diverse student body of young people to make a difference in society, and improve their communication, teamwork, and critical thinking skills.
“The residential education program shall reflect the interdisciplinary nature of environmental education, and feature the interplay between science, technology, engineering, math, social and cultural sciences, and the humanities.”
The education program shall be primarily established, funded, constructed and operated by JTREE in partnership with Joshua Tree National Park. To read the valued letters of support and contribute to JTREE please visit their website at www.JTreeOutdoorEd.org.
