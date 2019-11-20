TWENTYNINE PALMS — Shaka Gray, who is trying to create a semi-pro football team here, is looking for some help from the community.
He is hoping a fundraising event at the Twentynine Palms farmers market Saturday, Nov. 23, will help players cover equipment costs and help the organization pay for home games.
Local families are invited to come to the market, on Desert Queen Avenue at Twentynine Palms Highway, at 10 a.m. to play carnival style games like ring toss, toilet paper toss, pop the balloons, the long jump and bottle toss.
“We have games and prizes for all ages,” Gray said. “We welcome all volunteers that want to help out for a good cause.
“We strive to help those in need and make a difference in this community! We want people to have a positive outlet, sports brings the community together at that’s our goal!
“We will be doing fundraising throughout the year and also be planning clothing and food drives. We want to make a difference and bring people together.”
For more information contact Gray at (760) 905-9970 or 29palms29ers@Gmail.com.
