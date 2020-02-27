TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city council ha s agreed to pay Tilden-Coil Constructors Inc. $1,151,000 to manage design and construction of the downtown community center and Joshua Tree National Park Cultural and Visitor Center for Project Phoenix.
Council members voted to approve the contract.
Funds for the contract will come from proceeds of bonds sold by the city to fund the downtown revitalization project.
Among other things, the firm will work with the architect, Holt Architecture, to ensure that designs for the two building do not have budgets that the amount of money set aside for their construction, City Manager Frank Luckino said.
Her envisioned the Tilden-Coil and Holt Architecture working in lock step through t he design process.
“We don’t want to get to the end and find out the cost has exceeded our budget,” he said, noting that the design process will have multiple cost checks along the way.
The city has been given a $2 million grant from the Prop 68 Park Bond to pay for the Cultural and Visitor Center building.
Project Phoenix plans also call for construction of a 10,000 to 14,000 square foot multi-purpose building with a lobby, office, restrooms, gymnasium, kitchen, meeting and conference facilities and support space for storage, IT and janitorial services.
The plan is to seek bids for construction in December and begin construction on the two buildings in February 2021, Luckino said. Construction is expected to last 12 months.
Once construction begins Tilden-Coil will oversee completion of the work. Council members met Bryant Ismerio, who will represent Tilden-Coil as project manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.