TWENTYNINE PALMS — Palms ‘N Paws officials called this year’s pet adoption day, Saturday, Sept. 28, a success, with 21 adoptions processed.
On the cat side, the day, combined with the week that preceded it, was so succesful that the shelter was done to a single cat Tuesday afternoon. Jarvis was there because a family that was fostering him brought him back to the shelter.
After a week of adoptions, the animal shelter on Bullion Road was left with three cats Saturday morning. They were quickly adopted by families looking for pets and discounts on the special day.
The day also saw 18 dogs adopted from the shelter.
Shelter officials were helped by the Twentynine Palms Elks Lodge, which sponsored the event and provided a $1,550 donation to the shelter, in addition to cooking and serving hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soda to volunteers and guests.
Liyan Lejavardi, also known as Cutie the Clown, was on hand painting faces and making animal balloons.
Animal Control Officer Rick Boyd called the day a success.
The annual pet adoption day is held to aliviate overcrowding at the facility but more animals remain at the shelter waiting for forever homes.
For more information contact the shelter at (760) 367-0157.
