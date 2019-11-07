WONDER VALLEY — More than 1,900 pounds of trash was removed from an illegal shooting site north of Amboy Road Saturday, Nov. 2.
Cleanup was done at a site near Pinto Mountain and Valley Vista which had previously been called a problem site.
Another 2,000 pounds of shooting debris and trash was gathered for later pickup, said Ken Sitz, one of the residents who took part in the impromptu community cleanup.
That cleanup involved eight Wonder Valley residents, including members of the Hi-Desert Keepers, Friends of Wonder Valley and Dale Basin Field Club.
They were helped by Steve Reyes, who represents Wonder Valley on the Morongo Basin Municipal Advisory Council, who provided a trailer.
“Thanks to everyone who came out and made a difference,” Sitz said. “More clean-ups to be announced soon.”
To get involved with future cleanups call Sitz at (323) 528-7745.
