TWENTYNINE PALMS — Fifty-seven artists have been selected for the juried exhibition at the Joshua Tree National Park Art Exposition 2019 in September.
Five jurors met and judged 347 artwork images submitted by 137 artists from across California, the U.S., and Canada Saturday, July 20.
After nearly seven hours of deliberation, the jury selected 57 artists and art pieces for this year’s show, featuring artwork depicting or inspired by Joshua Tree National Park or its cultural history.
Categories this year will be two-dimensional, three-dimensional and photography. The exhibition will be on display at the 29 Palms Art Gallery, 74055 Cottonwood Drive, in September.
Joshua Tree artists include Benjamin Allanoff, Marcia Geiger, Louis Hernandez, Alane Levinsohn, and photographers Matt Collins, Doug Dolde, David McChesney, Mitch Miller, Kevin Powell and Jim Smart.
Yucca Valley artists are Janis Commentz, Laurie Schafer, Esther Shaw, Travis Usher, Nichole Vikdal and photographer Tami Roleff.
Twentynine Palms will be represented by artists Whitney Gardner, Elisabeth Pollnow, Mark Spicak, and Timothy Warren. Photographer Bill Leigh Brewer was selected from Morongo Valley.
Coachella Valley artists will be Larry Hemmerich and David A. Lee of Palm Springs, B.E. Baxter and Marilyn Froggatt of Palm Desert, De Karlan and Robin Raznick of La Quinta, Elaine Mathews and Ehrick Wright of Rancho Mirage, Dean Mayo of Indio and Robert Miramontes and Arlene Winfrey of Desert Hot Springs.
Other California artists include Juliette Vos of Camarillo, Valerie Birkhoff and Sylviane Gaumer Giacoletto of Grass Valley, Donna Elliot of Idylwild, Karchi Perlman and Chris Turnham of Los Angeles, Lisa Liang of Millbrae, Juniper Harrower of Oakland, Emily Nunez and Sicong Sui of Pasadena, Mark Robben of Rancho Palos Verdes, Vicki Pedersen of Riverside, Kay Kaplan of San Diego, Brandon Baron of San Francisco, Kathleen Strukoff of San Juan Capistrano, Jeff Skelly of Sunland, Terry Houseworth of Tustin and Rick Strobaugh of Yucaipa.
Canadian artist David Flatt will travel from Vancouver, British Columbia and Bert Mattingly will trek from Anchorage, Alaska.
Out-of-state artists also included Benjamin Calvert of Villa Park, Illinois, William Casolara of Sheridan, Montana, Michael McKay of Bozeman, Montana, Alexandra Taggart of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Jenny Baham of Las Vegas, Nevada.
One piece of art from each artist will be displayed in the juried exhibition at the historic 29 Palms Art Gallery Sept. 1 to 29. The public is invited to a gala awards reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the gallery. Tickets will be $5 at the door.
The weekend celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, an art market, artist booths, music, food and beverages on the lawn at 29 Palms Inn, 73950 Inn Avenue, art demonstrations and the exhibition at 29 Palms Art Gallery, art projects at 29 Palms Creative Center, 6847 Adobe Road, ranger talks at the park’s Oasis Visitor Center, National Park Drive and Utah Trail, and exhibits at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 6760 National Park Dive.
Admission is free.
Jurors for this year’s juried exhibition were:
• Mark Spangenberg of Twentynine Palms, fine artist, contemporary realist, and art instructor;
• Lori Rennie of Benchmark Studios in Joshua Tree, graphic designer and art collector;
• Gary S. Colby, photographer and Professor of Photography Emeritus, University of Laverne;
• Sarah Scheideman, arts administrator, producer for Scene Creative LLC, and former Executive Director of The Coachella Valley Art Scene (CVAS); and
• Ed Keesling of Yucca Valley, ceramic artist, art instructor, and President of 29 Palms Art Gallery.
The annual Joshua Tree National Park Art Exposition is presented by Joshua Tree National Park Council for the Arts, a nonprofit organization, in partnership with 29 Palms Art Gallery and 29 Palms Inn.
For more information about the event, visit www.jtnpARTS.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.