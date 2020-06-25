TWENTYNINE PALMS — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the person who rented a U-Haul truck that was used to illegally dump roofing materials in the desert and then got stuck in the sand.
An investigation into the illegal dumping began after 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, when Twentynine Palms Water District employees, watching from a distance, saw unknown subjects dumping roofing materials, from a U-Haul truck, into the desert near Utah Trail and Amboy Road.
When deputies arrived, they found the truck stuck in the sand, roofing materials dumped and the suspects gone.
Code enforcement was notified and the deputy is following up on who the U-Haul was rented to.
The investigation is ongoing. There is no information at this time as to where the roofing materials came from.
If people have any information, they can call the station at (760) 366-1400 and leave a message for Deputy Arden who is handling the investigation.
