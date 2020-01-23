TWENTYNINE PALMS — Customers starting or restarting water service from the Twentynine Palms Water District will now have to pay a $200 security deposit before they can get water.
Board members voted 5-0 Wednesday, Jan. 22, to approve a series of recommendations made by a ad hoc committee formed in 2019 to review the district’s fee schedules.
Among other things, the committee recommended raising the district’s security deposit from $75 to $200. A staff report notes that this is approximately equal to two and a half billing cycles or five months of water.
The new deposit will apply to new accounts and current accounts that have been locked off for non-payment. Accounts that have $75 deposits on file will be required to pay an addition $125 deposit to resume services.
The recommendation was made in part because of a new state law adding time and steps to the process required before the district can shut off water service for non-payment.
The committee also recommended doing away with deposit waivers for a good payment history and giving customers the option of splitting deposits into two monthly payments.
Other fee increases approved include:
• Increasing the fee to open a water service account from $15 to $35.
• Increasing the fee to rental companies to turn water on for 12 days for cleaning from $10 to $35.
• Charging a $15 fee for a fire flow letter on fire hydrants and their calculated flows, near property for sale.
• Increase the after hours water turn on fee from $35 to $70.
• Add a $10 fee when a termination notice is distributed.
• Increase reconnect fees, paid after service is cut off for non-payment, from $30 to $50.
• Increase returned check fee from $25 to $35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.