TWENTYNINE PALMS — Southern California’s largest yoga and sacred music festival will have a new home here this fall.
Bhakti Fest will take place Wednesday through Monday, Sept. 25-30, at Roadrunner Dunes, 4733 Desert Knoll Ave.
Every year the festival attracts spiritual seekers from near and far with music, yoga, spiritual and wellness workshops.
New features include a lake for swimming, aquatic and paddle board yoga and space for art installations.
Headliners will include Krishna Das, Mike Love and Dharma Mittra.
The new location will feature three music stages, expanded yoga and workshop villages, a sound temple for sound baths, a healing sanctuary for bodywork, a mantra dome, Bhakti Kids Land with ongoing children’s programming, men’s and women’s sacred spaces and a kirtan school.
The festival attendees will stay in tents, RVs, cabins and yurts, along with hotels and rental homes nearby in Twentynine Palms.
The Bhakti Fest Eco Artisan Village will sell vegetarian and vegan food, yoga clothing and gear, jewelry, art and collectibles.
Discounted tickets are available for Morongo Basin residents, veterans, military members, seniors and students. Tickets are available at https://bhaktifest.com.
