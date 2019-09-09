TWENTYNINE PALMS — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Brandon Hibler, 33, of Twentynine Palms, claiming he committed several dangerous vehicle code violations while evading deputies Friday morning, Sept. 6.
Since 2004, Hibler has been convicted of six crimes, including four felonies: in November of 2008 he was convicted of petty theft with a prior conviction and carrying a concealed weapon; in August of 2009 he was convicted of false imprisonment in a plea bargain, the terms of which dismissed two felony domestic violence charges; and in August of 2011 he was convicted of giving false information to a police officer.
In June of 2007 Hibler was acquitted of first-degree murder charges in the death of Twentynine Palms resident Louis Kimble, who was found shot dead in his Cienega Drive apartment Feb. 10, 2006.
Hibler’s latest alleged run in with the law began at 11:03 a.m. Friday on Twentynine Palms Highway near Tamarisk Avenue when deputies tried to stop a Ford Expedition.
Deputies report the driver failed to yield and sped through residential areas, ran stop signs and drove on the wrong side of the road while evading deputies.
Deputies located the Ford in the 73400 block of Sunnyvale Drive; the driver had fled the scene. Investigators believe Hibler was the driver.
Krystle Edwards, 34, and Andrea Mayfield, 32, both of Twentynine Palms were identified as passengers in the Ford.
Deputies also called them accessories after the fact and arrested both. Edwards and Mayfield were booked at the Morongo Basin Jail and are being held in lieu of $100,000 bail each.
Both were due in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, to face charges of felony evading with disregard for public safety and being an accessory after the fact.
Hibler is still outstanding. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s assistance with any information regarding the whereabouts of Hibler.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
