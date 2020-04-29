TWENTYNINE PALMS — Two injuries were reported in an early afternoon two-vehicle collision Wednesday, April 29, on Twentynine Palms Highway at Encelia Avenue.
A witness said a driver heading south on Encelia Avenue turned onto Twentynine Palms Highway, in front of the second car, which was heading west on the highway.
In addition to the two vehicles, the collision damaged the traffic signal on the northwest corner of the intersection, bringing down the traffic lights.
Westbound highway traffic was diverted off the highway while an investigation progressed.
