TWENTYNINE PALMS — Morongo Unified School District students pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) will benefit from $600,000 in grants awarded to the district.
The district will receive a half a million dollars, from September through May 2024, through the 2019 DoDEA Military-Connected Student Academic and Support Programs Grant.
The grant program serves students junior high and high school students with a focus in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
Over the past decade Morongo Unified School District has received more than $6 million dollars in DoDEA grants.
This grant was developed to enhance and refine students at Twentynine Palms Junior High School and Twentynine Palms High School in the STEM areas.
A program name “Project Lead the Way” is being developed with grant funds and is expected to begin at Twentynine Palms Junior High School in the 2020-21 school year, and Twentynine Palms High School in the 2021-22 school year.
Project Lead the Way focuses in the computer science, engineering, and biomedical science fields. Students will experience hands-on activities and build real world problem solving skills as they work in these STEM focused curriculum areas.
“We are thankful and happy to work with the DoDEA on the implementation of this grant that provides TPJHS and TPHS students with additional supports and classroom opportunities,” Director of Secondary Curriculum Dustin Howard said.
Kindergarten through eighth grade students at Palm Vista Elementary and Twentynine Palms Junior High School will benefit from $100,000, distributed over two years, through the MTSS Pilot Grant with the State of California.
The grant is a two-year commitment consisting of two nine-week cycles of implementation that will be monitored for progress with structured data collection.
The focused work will be an examination of equity and Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) best practices to improve implementation at the elementary level, allowing it flow into the middle/junior high school level for a consistent implementation.
For more information on Morongo Unified School District or the programs they offer, go online to www.morongo.k12.ca.us. For general information or questions regarding MUSD call (760) 367-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.