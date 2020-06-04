TWENTYNINE PALMS — Young people here will not take a theatrical journey to the south Pacific as part of the Theatre 29 Summer Youth Theatre Program. Older actors may also not trod the boards at the community theater on Sullivan Road at Adobe Road this year.
Theatre board members on Tuesday, June 2, voted to cancel this year’s program, which was to have seen children in two age groups create productions of the musical “Moana Jr.” based on the animated 2016 Disney motion picture about a Pacific islander girl who undertakes a perilous journey, and meets a demi-god named Maui, in order to save her people.
Board members discussed reopening of businesses in the wake of the loosening of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
They reviewed requirements for summer camps from the State Department of Public Health and the CDC with direction from the city of Twentynine Palms.
Based on mitigation required, it was determined that it would not be possible to continue with the 2020 program Summer Youth Theatre Program.
The board also discussed the “Stage 4” reopening of live-theater venues and found there was still no way to determine the timeline for reopening. Because it was impossible to determine a starting date in time to properly plan and rehearse a show, it was decided to postpone the rest of the 2020 season pending more clarification.
Season Ticket holders can contact the box office for a pro-rated refund, two shows were presented before the COVID-19 shutdown.
Patrons can keep their credit towards the possible reopening of the theater this year or towards the 2021 season. Patrons may also choose to donate the balance towards maintenance of the theatre while it is closed. Contact the box office at kcdzfmgm@gmail.com or leave a message at (760) 361-4151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.