TWENTYNINE PALMS — After months of remodeling and renovations, the Twentynine Palms Branch Library reopened to the public with a brief ceremony and tours of the newly-brightened facility.
Residents gathered outside the library, Adobe Road and Veterans Way, for the brief ceremony Saturday morning, Dec. 14.
“This is fantastic,” County Librarian Michael Jimenez said while acting as master of ceremonies for the event.
Before the beginning of the ceremony, Library Events Coordinator Liz Smith handed out county library tote bags while Teressa King got started making balloon sculptures.
During his remarks, Jimenez gave thanks to library staff members and volunteers who work with the Friends of the Library to support the local branch. He urged those in attendance to take advantage of the opportunity to join the group.
“What a difference it has made,” Mayor Joel Klink said of the work after getting a sneak peak before the library was reopened to the public. He contrasted the library’s new look with its old appearance.
“It kind of looked dingy inside,” he said, adding that the bright new colors in the carpeting and the walls and the open feel of the shelving make the place more inviting.
“The children’s area looks awesome,” he said.
Brighter colors were indeed prevalent throughout the library, from the periodical room on the north to the community meeting room in the south.
That room was filled with parents and children waiting to meet Santa, who came to help celebrate the library reopening.
Other patrons gathered around a new Veterans Resource Center, took part in crafts in the children’s area or took the new computer area for a test drive. These included Isaiah Burgard, 3, and his mother, Michelle, who made bracelets.
Not far from the computers, Sandee Gee made use of airbrush technology to paint faces, starting with Leah Tuttle, 6.
