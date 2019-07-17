TWENTYNINE PALMS — Chuck Donaldson, the owner of newly cleared property on Twentynine Palms Highway in downtown Twentynine Palms, has contracted with a developer to find new tenants for the property.
Citing safety concerns, Donaldson paid for the demolition of three buildings — the former home of Club Vo and two barber shops — on the north side of the highway between Cholla Avenue and Smoke Tree Avenue.
The buildings were demolished Tuesday and Wednesday, not long after county firefighters used them to train on structure ventilation.
Contacted by telephone, Donaldson said a developer is looking for new tenants for the property, located across Cholla Avenue from the proposed location of a Starbucks.
“Fast food is definitely something I would like to see,” he said when asked what type of business he would prefer in the space.
He said he took the buildings down partly because they were becoming hazards and attracting homeless people.
“There’s a lot of homeless all over the country,” he said.
City Manager Frank Luckino said the property may be more attractive to new tenants because it is close to the new Starbucks.
“People are going to want to be close to Starbucks,” Luckino said, adding that city officials continue to reach out to businesses looking to locate in Twentynine Palms.
They attended a convention hosted by the International Council of Shopping Centers where they learned that Starbucks has become one of the city’s biggest selling points, he said.
