TWENTYNINE PALMS — Coach William Shay has one overarching goal for his Twentynine Palms High School boys tennis team, to have fun.
Shay spoke about the new season while watching his players warm up for practice on the tennis courts at the school Mon day afternoon, Jan. 27.
He noted that the team will not be at full strength until some of his players are finished with soccer and basketball.
“I have a vision for who is going to be where,” he said.
“Go out and have a good time, enjoy the game of tennis,” he said of his goal for the team this season.
Last year’s squad compiled an overall record of 10-6 and a Desert Valley League mark of 9-5.
This year’s competition will begin at home for the Wildcats, who will play host to Coachella Valley in a conference match at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, on the tennis courts on the north side of the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
Shay noted that junior Troy Silva will likely stand out as a singles player while the doubles team of seniors Donald Alba and Dylan Smith will be one of several teams to shine.
“I am very deep in doubles,” he said, adding that he is working on fundamentals with some of his singles players.
He added he is hoping the Wildcats will finish in the top four in Desert Valley League play.
