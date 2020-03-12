MORONGO BASIN -— Due to concerns about the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, the Morongo Unified School District on Thursday, March 12, canceled all non-essential events.
School-wide assemblies, field trips, athletic events, Saturday school, employee conferences and public gatherings like parent-teacher organization events, dances and movie nights are all canceled.
“While there are no cases linked to our schools or in San Bernardino County, we are taking this action to protect the well-being of our students, families, staff and community,” Superintendent Tom Baumgarten said in a news release. “We feel it is best to exercise caution as we navigate through this time of heightened anxiety and uncertainty.”
The cancellations will go through to the end of March and longer if the need arises.
“We will keep families apprised of any rescheduling of school events, assemblies, sporting events and activities based on circumstances as they develop,” Baumgarten said.
Athletic teams will still be able to practice for the rest of the month; they will not travel or host competitions.
Baumgarten went on to say that the Morongo Unified School District has remained in constant contact with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and local health officials about the most current developments.
“We are following guidance provided by the California Department of Education and the California Department of Public Health, and we will continue to share that information with staff, families and students via district and school websites and social media,” he said.
And while these events are canceled, school itself will still be open due to recommendations from the governor’s office, which lists school as an essential activity.
School officials remind everyone that there are simple preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include washing hands with soap and water, coughing into your sleeve or a tissue and getting a flu shot.
MUSD also reminds everyone to keep your child at home if he or she is sick.
Up-to-date information about Morongo Unified School District can be found at www.morongo.k12.ca.us.
