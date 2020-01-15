MORONGO BASIN — Five unique desert homes will be on display at the 16th annual Reach Out Morongo Basin Parade of Homes 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Homes on the tour will include Domestead, the Wonder Valley home of Randy Smith, Harrison House, an artist residency in Joshua Tree, and Cheyenne’s Shabby Chic She Shed, the home of Cheyenne Bonnell.
The home tour, featuring unique residences across the Morongo Basin, is the neighbors helping neighbors organization’s biggest single annual fundraiser.
Begun in Twentynine Palms more than 20 years ago as Reach Out 29, the organization has since expanded to cover the entire Morongo Basin.
Reach Out Morongo Basin helps seniors maintain their independent lives by helping them with everything from simple chores to getting to and from medical appointments.
Tickets, $25 each, went on sale Monday, Jan. 13.
They will be available at ArtFx & Furnishings in Yucca Valley, Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce, California Welcome Center, Z107.7 Radio, 29 Palms Visitors Center, Desert Trail in 29 Palms or by calling Reach Out at (760) 361-1410.
