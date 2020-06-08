TWENTYNINE PALMS — City council members were due to hear an appeal of a planning commission approval of a conditional use permit for a vacation home rental house in the Indian Cove area when they meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at city hall, 6136 Adobe Road.
The planning commission, on May 5, previously denied an appeal of a staff approval of the proposed home rental unit, at 6784 Pine Springs Avenue. Property owner Heidi Graybill is hoping to turn the house into a vacation rental unit.
In a letter to the council, she regretted being unable to attend the June 9 meeting.
“I appreciate the oversight by the City and the process for obtaining a VHR permit,” she wrote. “I have complied with the process every step of the way.”
She disputed the idea that there are too many Vacation Home Rentals in the area.
“There are approximately 450 homes in Indian Cover, seven of which have VHR permits,” she wrote.
Three applicants for appeal of the approval cited disruptive traffic, noise and trespassing at existing vacation home rentals and claimed there were already too many vacation home rentals in the neighborhood.
Council members will also consider approving a resolution asking the governor to continue to open all businesses within Twentynine Palms.
“The City Council is calling upon Governor Newsom and our State Legislature to work with medical and business communities to both bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end and re-start the entire economic engine so that businesses and families can thrive again,” the resolution states.
