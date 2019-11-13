TWENTYNINE PALMS — Residents were on a pace to fill nine dumpsters with trash and refuse during a community cleanup day Saturday, Nov. 9.
Cleanup activities, sponsored by the city of Twentynine Palms with help from Burrtec Waste and Recycling, centered around the parking lot behind the community services building on Joe Davis Drive.
Residents with trucks and trailers filled with trash, from tree clippings to broken furniture, were directed by Code Enforcement Officer Jim Thornburg, to various dumpsters where city and Burrtec employees helped them unload.
One resident, Steve Whitfield, used the opportunity to clean up a bit of the illegal dumpsites in his neighborhood.
Another resident, John King, did some cleaning up along Morongo Road.
By mid morning, Thornburg said, four dumpsters had already been filled and removed. Residents, he said, were on a pace to fill nine dumpsters with trash and garbage.
More than 50 residents, some with full trailers, had already taken advantage of the cleanup day.
“We had a big line at the opening,” he said. “I’m very happy with the response.”
