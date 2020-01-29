TWENTYNINE PALMS — Council members will once again have to make some hard choices as the city, with $137,142.79 in Community Development Block Grant funds to hand out, is faced with $1,427,587 in requests from ten nonprofit agencies and $250,000 from the city of Twentynine Palms.
Council members heard from ten nonprofit agencies seeking pieces of the funding pie during a workshop preceding the regular council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Each nonprofit was given three minutes to plead their case. Council members Steve Bilderain and Karmolette O’Gilvie will be tasked with studying each request and returning, in a month, with recommendations to the council.
City officials have asked for $250,000 for construction related to the community center planned for Project Phoenix. The money would pay for the installation of fixed assets, including bleachers and scoreboards in the planned gym.
Nonprofit agency requests varied from $4,000 sought by Morongo Basin ARCH to provide food services to homeless residents in Twentynine Palms to a $1.3 million ask from Food For Life to purchase land and design and build a homeless shelter.
• Reach Out Morongo Basin asked for $18,500 to support transportation services to seniors and disabled residents.
Executive Director Robin Schlosser added that Reach Out officials would like to expand offerings at the Twentynine Palms Senior Center, where operations are overseen by Reach Out Morongo Basin.
“We would like to provide more enrichment for our seniors,” she said.
• The Twentynine Palms Community Food Pantry asked for $8,000 to continue its work providing emergency food to residents of Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley and the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
President Lori Cosgriff reminded council members that the group has been working in Twentynine Palms for more than 25 years and that they serve one in eight residents.
“Some will be homeless and some will be homeowners who have fallen on hard times,” she said.
• The Caron-Saxe Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Art asked for $4,650 to support its Twentynine Palms Youth Orchestra.
The music ensemble has grown to include 30 members who have performed at venues in Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley, Steve Caron said.
• Mil-Tree Veteran Project asked for $10,000 to continue its efforts to help veterans reintegrate into the civilian world through the arts.
• San Bernardino County Library asked for $10,000 to continue adult literacy tutoring at the Twentynine Palms branch library.
• Food For Life, which provides weekly free meals to people in need in the community, asked for $8,467 to continue that service.
• Family Services Association, which prepares lunch at the Twentynine Palms Senior Center, asked for $10,000.
• Power Unity Respect Equity, a youth program for children 12 to 18, asked for $53,790.
