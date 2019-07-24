TWENTYNINE PALMS — Proceeds from opening night for the latest dramatic offering at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road, will benefit students at Copper Mountain College.
The Copper Mountain College Foundation, which funds student services, including free bus passes, free food at the campus cafeteria and a student internship, will host opening night for the Tennessee Williams drama “The Glass Menagerie.”
With Theatre 29 veteran Katie Fleischman at the helm, “Glass Menagerie” will open Friday, Aug. 9, and continue for three weekends with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
The opening night gala will begin at 6 with a pre-show meal. Desserts will be served at intermission. There will be a drawing.
“The Glass Menagerie” premiered in 1944 and catapulted Williams from obscurity to fame. The play has strong autobiographical elements, featuring characters based on its author, his mother and his mentally fragile sister Laura.
Amanda Wingfield, a proud woman clinging to memories of a refined past, will be played by Janet Peercy, seen recently in “A Bad Year For Tomatoes.”
Chris Fleischman, who leads Theatre 29’s improv troupe and was a performer in the recent “Mis-Cast Part Deux” fundraiser, will play her son, Tom Wingfield, who aspires to be a poet but supports the family by working in a shoe factory.
His acquaintance Jim O’Conner will be played by Lyle Williams, seen recently on the Theatre 29 stage in the musical “First Date.”
He takes an interest in Tom’s sister, Laura Wingfield, played by Amy Fangmeyer, who played the title role in the Theatre 29 production of “Sylvia.”
Opening night tickets are available through the Copper Mountain College Foundation at (760) 366-3791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.