TWENTYNINE PALMS — In response to the ever-changing coronavirus crisis and new guidelines issued by county and state officials, Theatre 29 board members, acting during an emergency meeting Friday, March 13, have put off opening night for the theater’s latest production for two weeks.
Board members also opted to cancel the planned performance of the Baker’s Dozen improvisation troupe which had been set for Saturday, March 14, at the theater on Sullivan Road.
“The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” under the direction of Theatre 29 veteran Char Childs, was to have opened Friday, March 20, during a gala night sponsored by the Friends of the Twentynine Palms Library.
It is now set to open, with a gala sponsored by the same group, on Friday, April 3.
Board President Gary Daigneault brought news of the delay, which will also push back the schedule for other auditions and shows on the Theatre 29 calendar two weeks.
“We think that’s going to work,” he said. “We think we have to do the right thing. That means you’ve got two more weeks of rehearsal.”
He emphasized that the decision was made in the interest of safety.
“We can not and will not put you or any of our patrons at risk,” he said.
The schedule change will mean performances held over Easter weekend, leaving some cast members to wonder if they will be able to continue with the production.
“Please let me know if there is a conflict,” Childs told her cast members.
“Stay calm, do what you can do to help,” Daigneault said. “We, as a society need to move through this together. No matter what happens, break a leg.”
