TWENTYNINE PALMS — Budget adjustments to deal with the financial impact of the continuing coronavirus crisis will be considered when council members meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.
With the meeting closed to the public due to the continuing crisis, members of the public will be invited to view the meeting online via a link on the city’s website at 29palms.org.
Council members will consider using a $380,000 COVID-19 Stabilization Fund, created recently by canceling several city projects, to balance city budgets in fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21.
They will consider asking the Morongo Unified School District to pay a larger share of expenses related to the School Resource Officer provided by the sheriff’s department.
The city’s contract with the sheriff’s department includes one school resource officer, at 40 hours a week. Sheriff’s department officials have reportedly estimated that 50 percent of the deputy’s time is spent on school-related services, including direct calls for service from schools, investigations involving students in the school system, truancy and graffiti investigation.
They will also consider offering a deferral for Transient Occupancy Tax payments for the first quarter of 2020 without penalty or interest and defunding two part-time staffers at the Visitor Center for 12 months for a reported savings of $28,742.
According to a staff report, the coronavirus crisis will cause the loss of $558,000 in city revenue in the current fiscal year and the loss of $597,000 in city revenue in 2020-21.
This, staff members note, will come alongside a $276,000 increase in the cost of sheriff’s department services provided to the city.
Staff has already made some actions to mitigate the loss of revenue:
• Freezing Step and COLA employee adjustments ($77,000 annual savings)
• Furloughed Part Time Staff ($78,354 annual savings)
• Voluntary Furlough mostly only through June 30th ($33,331)
• Early retirements ($237,100)
• Miscellaneous Cost Savings ($218,813 sixteen month savings)
