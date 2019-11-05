TWENTYNINE PALMS — Bullies and how to deal with them in our schools will be the topic of a town hall meeting hosted by the Morongo Unified School District.
Residents are invited to take part in the meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the multi-purpose room at Friendly Hills Elementary School, 7252 Sunny Vista Road.
Discussion will include the state education code definitions of bullying and cyberbullying, changes in a state law related to willful defiance in schools, support services and positive behavior interventions and support.
The board of education was recently confronted by parents and teachers at Oasis Elementary School who were angered by issues related to bullying at that Twentynine Palms school.
One parent said she pulled her children out of the school because her son, a second grade student at the school, was the victim of bullying which included a threatening letter from another student.
For more information call Dr. Garrett Gruwell at (760) 367-9191, extension 4360.
