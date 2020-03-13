TWENTYNINE PALMS — A total of four people connected to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center have been isolated and tested for the new coronavirus, according to the latest update from the combat center.
One Marine had a negative test result and no longer requires isolation.
“There are three additional patients under investigation for COVID-19, two service members and a family member. We are awaiting test results,” Capt. Nicole M. Plymale from the combat center’s communications office said via email Friday afternoon, March 13.
“All three remain isolated in home environments.”
COVID-19 test results usually take 72 hours to complete, according to the combat center.
“The Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital is capable of treating patients who test positive for COVID-19. However, depending on the severity of illness, patients may be transferred to a higher level of care as needed,” Plymale said.
The first Marine’s clear test results were announced by the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Friday morning.
At that time, the combat center announced two more Marines were being isolated and tested for COVID-19. Plymale later updated that to say a family member was also being tested.
All three affected Marines had recently traveled overseas, according to the combat center’s Communication Strategy and Operations office.
Upon showing symptoms, the Marines followed official guidance and reported to the Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital aboard the combat center, where they were screened and tested, according to the combat center.
Marine officials reiterate that as of Friday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection at the base.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, there were 247 positive cases of the new coronavirus in California and four deaths, according to the state Public Health Department.
The state has 21 labs with test kits, the Health Department said.
“Standard Public Health and Force Protection measures recommended by Navy Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been applied to protect our personnel,” a news release from the Communication Strategy office states.
“Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center are prepared to respond to COVID-19 by executing plans to protect our Marines, sailors, civilians and families,” Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of the combat center, said in a released statement.
The public health threat to the MCAGGC community remains low, according to the combat center’s communications office.
Everyone entering the Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital will undergo respiratory screening at the main and emergency room entrances.
The combat center recommends continuing to practice CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you’re sick, stay at home.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
To determine if you are at risk for COVID-19, answer the following questions:
1. Do you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath?
2. Have you been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or traveled from an affected geographic areas (including China, Iran, South Korea, Japan and most of Europe) in the past two weeks?
For people connected to the combat center who answered “yes” to both questions, they may be at risk for COVID-19 and should call the Nurse Advice Line 24/7 at: (800) 874-2273, option 1, and follow the instructions.
