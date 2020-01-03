TWENTYNINE PALMS — The public is invited as Art Cruise 29 kicks off the new year Saturday, Jan. 4, with art events at five galleries. Admission is free to all events.
Artists Jillian Sandell and Joel Daavid will feature in the new show at the Glass Outhouse Art Gallery, 77575 29 Palms Highway in Wonder Valley. The exhibit will open with a reception from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 4, with music by Mark and Friends. For more information call (760) 367-3807.
The 29 Palms Visitor Center and Gallery, 73484 Twentynine Palms Highway, will host an art reception with refreshments and music by Bill and Bob, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. for its winter group exhibition, “Cold Days, Warm Hearts.”
The 29 Palms Art Gallery, 74055 Cottonwood Drive, will open at 11 a.m. and host an evening art reception, with refreshments, from 5 to 7 p.m. On display is the Historical Show, featuring rare paintings by John Hilton, plus works by Anne Lear, Kirk Martin, and other desert artworks, some of which are for sale. Call (760) 367-7819 for more information.
Artomotive Gallery, National Park Drive and the highway, will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the 29 Palms Creative Center, 6847 Adobe Road, will host art activities 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information and a map of the galleries, see the Art Cruise 29 page at www.visit29.org.
