WONDER VALLEY — Weather and virus concerns kept participation low at the most recent community cleanup event here but did not prevent dozens of residents from taking part.
With help from county code enforcement officers and volunteers from the Urban Conservation Corps, residents drove loads of trash and junk to the Wonder Valley Community Center parking lot Saturday morning, March 14.
Community Center Coordinator Teresa Sitz reported 32 vehicles in attendance, approximately 40 tires collected, and 3 ½ roll-offs of trash collected.
“The heavy rains and blocked roads prevented many from attending, as well as concerns regarding the virus,” Sitz said.
Wonder Valley resident David Crawford brought a pickup truck and trailer loaded with old swamp coolers and other objects left over from years of helping older residents keep their homes maintained.
County employee Michelle Sinner stood next to Amboy Road Saturday morning directing residents to trash containers up front or a truck for collection of old electronic equipment in back.
