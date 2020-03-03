TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city of Twentynine Palms will spend $28,000, provided by San Bernardino County, in an effort to get residents to take part in the 2020 census.
Money will be allocated to several community organizations to fund community events where residents will be encouraged to and helped take part in the once every ten years national head count.
Those events, and the level of financial support required by organizers, was discussed at a Complete Count Committee meeting Thursday, Feb. 27, at city hall.
Events where residents will see census promotion efforts will include the circus when it comes to lot behind the community services building on Joe Davis Drive March 5 to 9.
Families that take part in the census during the Spring Rotary Carnival March 12 to 15 will receive $5 vouchers good at any of the vendors at the carnival. The city will provide $2,500 worth of vouchers for the event.
Census workers will be available to answer questions at Parent Teacher Conference events Wednesday, April 8, at Morongo Unified School District schools in Twentynine Palms.
There will be a census presence, complete with hot dogs and other refreshments, when the Twentynine Palms Little League kicks off a new season at Luckie Park Saturday morning, April 4.
There will also be a presence when the 29 Palms Ministerial Association presents three events for the National Day of Prayer May 7.
Reach Out Morongo Basin is planning two events, one on a Friday aimed at getting seniors involved with the census, and another on a Saturday aimed at the community as a whole.
The chamber of commerce is looking for a venue for its I Count in 29 event, set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
Important census dates
• March 12 - 20: Households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail.
• March 30 - April 1: The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness over these three days. As part of this process, the Census Bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets, and at non-sheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
• April 1: Census Day is observed nationwide. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. When you respond to the census, you’ll tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.
• April: Census takers will begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers, and others who live among large groups of people. Census takers also begin conducting quality check interviews to help ensure an accurate count.
• May - July: Census takers will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census to help make sure everyone is counted.
• December: The Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.
2021
• March 31: By this date, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to states. This information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
Source: 2020census.gov
