TWENTYNINE PALMS — The economic impact of the continuing coronavirus crisis could continue after lockdown orders are lifted, City Manager Frank Luckino reported during a regular session of the Twentynine Palms City Council Tuesday, April 14.
Council members voted 5-0 to make thousands of dollars in budget adjustments in response to the fiscal impacts of the continuing coronavirus crisis.
Council members, meeting electronically Tuesday, April 14, cut a total of $860,786.67 in funding for the Trails Flood Control Plan, the Animal Control Quarantine Building, the Amboy Bike Path, the Hatch/Sullivan Bike Path, El Sol Curb and Gutter, Playground Equipment and an Electronic Sign.
They put $100,000 into replacing roofs and repairing the animal control building.
They were also expected to create a $380,000 Covid-19 Stabilization Fund and put $380,000 into Project Phoenix funding.
City officials have estimated the coronavirus crisis will costs the city $439,000 in revenue in the current fiscal year and $586,000 in revenue in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
A staff report foresees a loss of $211,000 in Transient Occupancy Tax revenue in the current fiscal year and a $352,313 loss in the TOT revenue in 2020-21.
Proposal to deal with revenue loss include freezing Step and Cola pay increases, layoffs of part-time staff and voluntary furloughs along with other miscellaneous cost cutting measures, expected to save the city $134,769 this fiscal year and $272,730 in 2020-21.
The city will continue to fund three projects, efforts to obtain Proposition 68 funding for Theatre 29 and the proposed Pioneer Park, funded at $126,050, upgrades to the skate park at Luckie Park, funded at $50,000, and hardware and software upgrade, budgeted at $100,000.
City officials are also looking at federal stimulus funding for cities, reexamination of the city’s contract with the sheriff’s department, program cuts, other budget cuts or the use of some of the city’s $6 million in undesignated reserves.
City Manager Frank Luckino said he would rather not use any of the city’s undesignated reserves which, he said, should only be used as a bridge.
“The bridge would lead to the end of Covid-19. We don’t know where the end is,” he said. “You could bleed it to a very low point.
He noted that financial experts are expecting there will be a gradual economic recovery after businesses are allowed to reopen as customers overcome hesitation and trepidation before returning.
“There’s going to be a lot of impact post Covid-19,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.