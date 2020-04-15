TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Marine aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center died during physical fitness training on Wednesday, April 15.
The Marine collapsed while training on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital, said Brigadier General Roger Turner in a statement on Facebook. Immediate lifesaving measures were taken, but the Marine was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.
“On behalf of the command team, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the Marine's family, friends and unit,” Turner said.
The name of the Marine has not yet been announced but Turner said that their next of kin have been notified. The cause of death is currently under investigation.
