TWENTYNINE PALMS — We look back at home of the events that kept life interesting, for better or for worse, for the people of Twentynine Palms.
January
A temporary shutdown of Joshua tree National Park, caused by a partial shutdown of the federal government, could last for the duration of the government shutdown.
This was the word from Ranger George Land who announced that barricades will go up at entrances to the national park at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
Fire destroyed an abandoned homestead cabin in the 3700 block of Timothy Avenue Monday, Jan. 21.
Fire investigators were called in to determine the cause of the fire in the unoccupied building, which drew firefighters from the downtown Twentynine Palms station, along with the Wonder Valley brush patrol engine and firefighters from Joshua Tree and the Combat Center Fire Department.
Builders Supply, on Adobe Road south of Twentynine Palms Highway, remained closed for repairs a week after a two-alarm fire that drew firefighters from as far away as Victorville and Lucerne Valley.
County fire Spokesperson Tracy Martinez said an investigation into the blaze is continuing but that investigators believe a malfunctioning soda machine may be the cause.
Investigators, she said, do not suspect arson.
Capt. Zack Taylor said firefighters got the call, first of a commercial alarm, then of a commercial structure fire, at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30.
February
The family of David Bailey, of Bailey’s Auto Repair, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay the $7,000 deductible on his health insurance as he battles cancer.
Created on Jan. 28, the page has already raised more than $1,145 of its $7,000 goal with the help of several anonymous donors. It was organized by Becky Ruiz.
Three Twentynine Palms children, age 1, 9 and 10, were taken into custody by Children and Family Services after they were found living in what deputies described as filthy conditions Sunday, Feb. 24.
Their mother, Kathryn Conrado, 29, of Twentynine Palms, was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on a charge of willful cruelty to children. Her bail was set at $100,000. All three charges were later dismissed.
A trash and tire fire in the 81000 block of Star Lane here kept county firefighters busy for more than an hour Wednesday morning, Feb. 27.
They fire sent a plume of black smoke which could be seen five miles away, firefighters reported.
It consumed a 50 foot by 50 foot area of trash and tires behind a residence.
Firefighters were summoned to the blaze at 10 a.m., took about 20 minutes to reach the fire but were kept busy for an hour putting it out, in part because of the tires that formed part of the fuel.
March
Searchers from Joshua Tree National Park located the body of a man who had been reported missing. The subject, Marty Kenney was found approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 1.
The 43-year-old San Diego resident’s last contact was around noon Tuesday, Feb. 26. Friends located his vehicle in the parking lot of the Pine City backcountry board and notified park rangers on Thursday, Feb. 28.
A Twentynine Palms man is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Steven Lee Hardwood, 47, was arrested Wednesday, March 6, when deputies from the Morongo Basin Station and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Enforcement Division, served search and arrest warrants at his residence.
His case is still pending.
Little is known about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that took a man’s life early Tuesday morning, March 12, on Twentynine Palms Highway east of Encelia Avenue.
Investigators closed westbound lanes of the highway for most of the morning. Westbound traffic was diverted from the highway at Lupine Avenue. Vehicles traveled north on Lupine to Gorgonio and west on Gorgonio to Encelia then south on Encelia back to the highway.
Rock and Roll pioneer Dick Dale, who passed away Saturday, March 16, at the age of 81, was an active part of the Twentynine Palms community, in spite of his continued touring.
In 2005, he sat in an a meeting of supporters of a fire tax initiative and pledged his support for the measure aimed at raising the amount property owners in the Twentynine Palms Water District paid for fire protection and emergency medical services.
One Marine had to be removed from a vehicle, and airlifted to a medical center, after it crashed into a palm tree on Adobe Road at Callie Todd Lane during an illegal street race early Sunday morning, March 24.
It was just two minutes after midnight when a patrol deputy, Alex Stumbo, spotted two vehicle heading south on Adobe Road at a high rate of speed in an apparent street race.
Members of the Twentynine Palms Class of 2019 were shocked Friday, March 29, when one of their own, senior Tyrell Bell passed away after a sudden medical emergency.
His classmates quickly organized a car wash to raise money for his family and have erected makeshift monuments to the young man around the Wildcat campus.
April
Three Twentynine Palms men are facing charges they stole a car, ordering a Washington couple out of the vehicle and pistol whipped one with ah handgun Wednesday evening, April 3.
Austin Byrnes, 20, was arrested Thursday morning, April 4, when California Highway Patrol officers from the El Centro office stopped the vehicle.
He was booked into the Imperial County jail for possession of a stolen vehicle. Investigation identified the other two suspects.
Warrants were issued for the arrest of all three on Friday, April 5.
Damien Reese, 30, and Daniel Wineteer, 18, were located, by deputies from the Morongo Basin, and arrested for warrants Saturday, April 6.
The almost year-long search for Susan Schmierer, 65, of Williamsburg, Virginia, ended Sunday, April 28, when sheriff’s department searchers found her remains in the desert east of Amboy Crater.
Her cause of death is pending autopsy but appears to be consistent with accidental heat exposure.
Schmierer and her husband, William Schmierer, 64, also of Williamshburg, were reported missing on June 13, 2018, when Bureau of Land Management rangers found their vehicle abandoned at the Amboy Crater trailhead parking lot during a routine check.
May
Residents who have ideas for new features at Knott’s Sky Park, El Sol Avenue south of Hatch Road, are invited to a public meeting under the picnic pavilion there at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
The meeting, hosted by the city of Twentynine Palms, is one of five public hearings required before the city can apply for state grant funds through recently approved Proposition 68.
The 2,942,381 people who visited Joshua Tree National Park in 2018 spent $146,479,000 in communities near the park, according to a new National Park Service report.
This marks an $8 million increase from the $138 million spent in 2017. It is $23 million more than the $123 million spend in 2016 and almost double the $73.8 million spent in 2014.
June
Sheriff’s arson and bomb squad investigators are looking into a fire that killed two people in the 75500 block of Valle Vista Road Sunday night, June 9.
Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said country firefighters responded at a 10:26 p.m. call to a single-family, single-story house in the unincorporated area of Twentynine Palms.
Sheriff’s deputies will be on hand at Luckie Park to keep the peace during showing of “Hotel Transylvania 3,” Thursday, June 27.
The showing, set to begin at about 8:45 p.m., is the second in a series of free movies presented by the city’s parks and recreation department.
Last week’s showing of “Bumblebee” was reportedly disrupted by unruly juveniles in the park, leading City Manager Frank Luckino to call on parents to monitor their children’s activities more closely.
July
A Twentynine Palms resident who was killed while walking on Two Mile Road Tuesday, July 9, was remembered as a hard-working man trying to get his life on track.
Marc J. Bruner, 34, was walking in the 72600 block of Two Mile Road when he was struck and killed by a Toyota Tundra at about 1 p.m.
Bruner was walking west in the dirt on the north side of the road. Investigators said he stepped into the road in front of the Tundra, which was also traveling west, and was struck.
Friends and family have raised almost $4,000 with a gofundme page aimed at raising $7,000 to help Jason S. Bussell recover from a head-on accident that took one life and send two people to the hospital, on Amboy Road east of Sandy Lane Wednesday, July 10.
The fundraising page was organized by Tabitha Scripture, who provided an update on Bussell’s condition on July 13, three days after the accident.
Two Wonder Valley residents were rescued by county firefighters Thursday night, July 25, after their Ford Mustang was stranded by rising water on Barbara Lane north of Amboy Road.
Battalion Chief Donny Viloria reported that the man and woman, both middle aged, were heading home in the wake of a summer storm when their vehicle was overtaken by an eight-inch wall of water.
The water, which caused their vehicle to stall, settled into a puddle which filled the road from one side to the other and extended along the road for three quarters of a mile.
August
The people of Wonder Valley will have to get used to longer response times as San Bernardino County Fire officials have opted not to reopen fire station 45 on Amboy Road next to the community center.
Public information officer Tracey Martinez, in a telephone interview Wednesday morning, Aug. 13, confirmed that money considerations led county fire officials to give up on reopening the station.
The station closed Sept. 22, 2017, and its firefighters were moved to the downtown Twentynine Palms station on Adobe Road, about 11 miles away from the Wonder Valley station.
A Twentynine Palms woman is facing a felony charge of willful cruelty to her 8-month-old granddaughter after the child was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center with a fractured right arm.
Felicia Howard, 49, pleaded not guilty to willfully causing or permitting a child to suffer July 29. She is also accused of causing great bodily injury on a child under 5 — an enhancement to the felony charge that could add to her sentence if she is convicted.
Her case remains active with a disposition hearing set for Jan. 7.
A collision between a motorcycle and a Jeep on Lear Avenue and Two Mile Road closed parts of both streets Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25.
Rodney Allen, 22, of Twentynine Palms, riding a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle, suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Patricia Knight, 49, of Twentynine Palms, driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, was not hurt.
September
Deputies have arrested a man who reportedly threatened to kill everyone at the Twentynine Palms Stater Bros. in the 71700 block of Twentynine Palms Highway Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Bruce Drake, 58, a convicted felon, was arrested after deputies served a search warrant and discovered a .380 caliber handgun in his travel trailer in the 300 block of North Old Woman Springs Road.
A Wonder Valley man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team members Friday, Sept. 6, in the 6800 block of Gopher Grove Lane.
Noah Smith, 22, is being held in the West Valley Detention Center on one felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great injury and two more felony charges of making criminal threats to cause death or great injury.
A Twentynine Palms man was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while walking across Twentynine Palms Highway, west of Encelia Avenue, at about 7:18 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
The Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the incident in the 71700 block of Twentynine Palms Highway.
According to information released by the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station, David Auth, 65, was walking south across the highway, about 450 feet outside the crosswalk, when he was struck by a 2014 BMW 528i, heading east in the slow lane of the highway with a 38-year-old Los Angeles resident behind the wheel.
A Twentynine Palms teen is facing multiple charges of attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun at a victim and his wife, who were sitting on their front porch in the 72700 block of Wildcat Way, near Twentynine Palms High School Friday evening, Sept. 6.
Morongo Basin detectives found Joshua Hill, 18, for whom an arrest warrant had been issued, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs and placed him under arrest at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
His case is continuing.
A Twentynine Palms man was killed in a motorcycle verses car crash at about 9:06 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, on Adobe Road at Sunnyslope Drive.
John “Corey” Rector, 32, was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained multiple, major traumatic injuries after colliding broadside with the rear passenger side of a 2007 PT Cruiser.
He was transported by ambulance to Hi-Desert Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Bhakti Fest, billed as a spiritual Woodstock and held at the Roadrunner Dunes Golf Course Sept. 25-30, left some residents unhappy with their temporary neighbors.
Festival organizers, on the other hand, said they are looking forward to bringing the event back to the city next year.
October
Mayor Steve Bilderain apologized to residents of Saddle Horn Road, at Roadrunner Dunes Golf Course, who said their lives were disrupted by participants in the Bhakti Fest.
The festival, a celebration of yoga, meditation and sacred music, was held at the golf course during the last week of September.
Some golf course residents complained about trespassing, nudity, littering and vandalism by those attending the festival. Two residents brought their complaints to the city council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Three adult residents of a home on Morning Drive west of Utah Trail were left without a home following a fire Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8.
Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze, which remains under investigation, at 12:09 p.m., Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said.
No injuries were reported.
The fire, which began outside the home, spread into the garage, attic and living room, causing smoke and fire damage in all three areas.
Faced with rising costs and falling turnout, the Twentynine Palms Water District board of directors on Wednesday, Oct. 23, voted 5-0 to support moving future water board elections to statewide general elections in even-numbered years.
In a two-step process, board members approved one resolution moving elections from an all-mail ballot in August of odd-number years to the November elections in odd-numbered years and a second resolution changing the vote to the November elections in even-numbered years and asking the county board of supervisors to approve the resolution.
November
Residents were on a pace to fill nine dumpsters with trash and refuse during a community cleanup day Saturday, Nov. 9.
Cleanup activities, sponsored by the city of Twentynine Palms with help from Burrtec Waste and Recycling, centered around the parking lot behind the community services building on Joe Davis Drive.
Residents with trucks and trailers filled with trash, from tree clippings to broken furniture, were directed by Code Enforcement Officer Jim Thornburg, to various dumpsters where city and Burrtec employees helped them unload.
The effort to restore the iconic “Desert Storm Homecoming and Victory Parade” mural on Adobe Road took a big step forward Sunday, Nov. 10.
Volunteers from Action Council for 29 Palms, which commissioned the Chuck Caplinger mural in 1995, raised $11,079, toward their $45,000 goal at a fundraising kickoff at the Old Schoolhouse Museum.
Residents gathered at Palms Baptist Church Sunday evening, Nov. 24, to sing songs, watch children dance, donate money to the 29 Palms Community Food Pantry and enjoy some dessert, all in the name of giving thanks.
The annual community thanksgiving service was hosted by the Twentynine Palms Ministerial Association. An offering taken halfway through the service brought in $407, which was given to food pantry President Lori Cosgriff.
Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out in a vacant house in the 6200 block of Bagley Avenue Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28.
Neighbors reportedly told firefighters that squatters had been seen inside the residence.
That was called into question, however, when Fire Capt. Michael Murphy reported Friday morning that a lone resident of the house claimed the home was owned by his mother.
That resident, he said, was alerted by a smoke alarm and got out of the house safely.
December
Phillip Cordivari, 34, of Twentynine Palms, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 8, after reportedly assaulting his fiancée multiple times Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8.
Cordivari was arrested for attempted murder at his home.
After months of remodeling and renovations, the Twentynine Palms Branch Library reopened to the public with a brief ceremony and tours of the newly-brightened facility.
Residents gathered outside the library, Adobe Road and Veterans Way, for the brief ceremony Saturday morning, Dec. 14.
Close to 600 meals were served during the Food For Life Ministry community Christmas dinner Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21, in the fellowship hall at Palms Baptist Church.
This included more than 200 meals that were delivered to residents who could not make it to the church.
