TWENTYNINE PALMS — Ticket holders taking part in this year’s Reach Out Morongo Basin Parade of Homes will also get discounts at select local restaurants when they bring their tickets with them the day of the tour.
This year’s tour, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, will be held at five homes across the Morongo Basin, from Wonder Valley to Yucca Valley.
For the $25 fee, ticket holders will also enjoy 15 percent discounts at the 29 Palms Inn and Mojave Moon Cafe in Twentynine Palms and Two Guys Pizza in Yucca Valley.
The home tour, featuring unique residences across the Morongo Basin, is the neighbors helping neighbors organization’s biggest single annual fundraiser.
Begun in Twentynine Palms more than 20 years ago as Reach Out 29, the organization has since expanded to cover the entire Morongo Basin.
Reach Out Morongo Basin helps seniors maintain their independent lives by helping them with everything from simple chores to getting to and from medical appointments.
Tickets, $25 each, went on sale Monday, Jan. 13.
They will be available at ArtFx & Furnishings in Yucca Valley, Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce, California Welcome Center, Z107.7 Radio, 29 Palms Visitors Center, Desert Trail in 29 Palms or by calling Reach Out at (760) 361-1410.
