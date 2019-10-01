TWENTYNINE PALMS — Corey Harris, 20, of Twentynine Palms, has become the third person arrested in connection with an incident in which, a Twentynine Palms man claims, he was shot at while he and his wife sat on their front porch in the 72700 block of Wildcat Way, near Twentynine Palms High School.
Harris was arrested Monday, Sept. 30, in Twentynine Palms by detectives who claimed to have found evidence linking him to the Sept. 6 incident.
Harris was booked at the Morongo Basin Jail, for attempted murder. Harris is also being held on $1,000,000 bail.
Detectives previously arrested Joshua Hill, 18, of Twentynine Palms, who pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of attempted murder, and Branden Smith, 18, of Twentynine Palms, who pleaded not guilty to being an accessory.
Harris was due to be arraigned on a charge of attempted murder in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. He was being held in West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $1,000,000.
Hill’s case, involving charges of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a firearm, took him to San Bernardino Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Smith was ordered released by the court and does not have a court appearance scheduled.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
