TWENTYNINE PALMS — Six nonprofit groups that provide food to residents impacted by the COVID-19 crisis will share $102,000 in CARES Act money.
The City Council voted 5-0 to pass the money Twentynine Palms got to the nonprofit groups on Tuesday, May 12.
The council used the groups’ requests for Community Development Block Grant money for 2020-21 as a guide.
Morongo Basin ARCH (Aligning Resources — Challenging Homelessness) and the Sanctuary Church will receive $10,000 each. Family Services will get $15,000. The 29 Palms Community Food Pantry and Food For Life Ministry will receive $20,000 each. Reach Out Morongo Basin will receive $27,000.
“The city has seen an increase in requests for information regarding resources that are available to help feed their families due to the closure of businesses and the loss of employment,” Community Services Director Randy Councell wrote in a report.
“Agencies that provide these essential services have seen an increase in demand and shortage of funds due to COVID-19.
“An example that would best show the need is the senior center, which normally serves between 40-45 meals a day or 789 per month by FSA and is now providing 115 meals per day or 2,530 meals per month. Instead of serving meals at the senior center due to the COVID-19 virus, Reach Out Morongo Basin delivers the five days of meals each Friday to the seniors’ homes.”
