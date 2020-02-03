TWENTYNINE PALMS — Firefighters rescued a woman and a dog from a burning single-story home on Desert Trail Drive near Ocotillo Road Sunday evening, Feb. 2.
San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched at 7:56 p.m. to a residential structure fire in the area of Ocotillo Road and Desert Trail Drive.
While crews were in en-route 911 callers stated they heard screaming from the home. Due to the possibility of a rescue, an ambulance was started.
Medic Engine 44 arrived in five minutes to find smoke and fire showing from a single story home. Crews initiated a fire attack and search of the home for victims.
Crews found a woman, under the age of 25, lying on the floor next to the bedroom in a bedroom sand pulled her from the building. Once outside they performed CPR on the woman who was unconscious and suffering from severe smoke inhalation.
She was transported by Morongo Basin Ambulance to Hi-Desert Medical Center where firefighters asked for an air ambulance but the request was declined due to high winds, Battalion Chief Donny Viloria reported.
She remained intabated and sedated, he said. A mixed breed dog also rescued from the 1,100 square foot home is doing fine, he reported.
The fire was knocked down in 15 minutes with damage primarily limited to the living room area.
The fire’s cause and origin is under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire investigators. County fire responded with four engines, one battalion chief and two fire investigators.
Combat Center FD responded with an engine and Morongo Basin Ambulance responded with an ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.