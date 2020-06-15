TWENTYNINE PALMS — The public’s help is needed to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunnyvale Drive early Thursday morning, June 11.
The victim was identified as a 32-year-old male resident of Twentynine Palms. The suspect is known only as an unidentified man.
Deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to the report of shots being fired at a residence in the 73000 block of Sunnyvale Drive at 4:56 a.m. Thursday, June 11.
Upon arrival, deputies located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near Sunnyslope Drive. During the investigation, deputies learned an argument had taken place between several individuals near the incident location. The alleged suspect left and returned to the scene, at which time the victim was shot.
The victim was later treated and released from Hi-Desert Medical Center. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det. C. Bertetto the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
