TWENTYNINE PALMS — Two Twentynine Palms residents suffered major injuries in a traffic accident that left their 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck overturned on Indian Trail at Lear Avenue Thursday morning, Dec. 12.
David Gerczak, 68, and Laila Gerczak, 59, were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of their injuries.
California Highway Patrol investigators reported that Valerie Jean-Louis, 31, of Twentynine Palms, was driving her 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Indian Trail and failed to stop at the stop sign on the intersection with Lear Avenue.
The pickup truck was heading south on Lear Avenue, officers reported, and the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Ford.
The Chevrolet came to rest on its wheels just off the road on the southwest corner of the intersection. The Ford overturned and came to rest on its roof not far from the Chevrolet.
Jean-Louis was transported with minor injuries.
All lanes remained open for travel. This collision is being investigated by Officer Schmidt. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the cause of this collision.
