WONDER VALLEY — The Glass Outhouse Art Gallery opened a show focusing on work by Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley high school art students.
The new show was celebrated with a gala opening at the gallery, Twentynine Palms Highway and Thunder Road, Saturday, Dec. 7.
Some of the student artists, including Yucca Valley High School students Sage Quinn and Crystal Alvarez and Twentynine Palms High School student Consuelo Parra, were in attendance.
Music was provided by Khrysso Heart Le Fey on mountain dulcimer and George Howell on guitar.
Refreshments were served.
First year Twentynine Palms High School art teacher Marisha Erickson was on hand to provide support for her students, who provided everything from mixed media to illustrations for the show.
“We haven’t done a lot of painting yet,” she said. “The kids are great. I think I am going to build a really quality program.”
Her goals for the school art department, she said, are to connect with the community, to get students involved with community projects and get her students exposed to what artists are doing today.
In an effort to cut down on the list of artists waiting to show their work at the gallery, supporters of the Glass Outhouse have begun raising money to renovate a building on the site to serve as a second gallery.
An art sale, in which every piece will be offered for $49, has been set for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the gallery. Proceeds will cut into the estimated $50,000 needed for the project.
For more information call Summer Batini at (760) 401-6056.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.