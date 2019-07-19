TWENTYNINE PALMS — Southern California Edison workers were unable to find the cause of an outage that left 550 customers without power here for a half an hour Thursday, July 18.
Edison Spokeswoman Mary Ann Milbourn said power was lost at 1:48 p.m. and was restored at 2:24.
Boundaries of the outage were Samarkand on the north, Mojave Road on the east Gold Park Road on the south and Desert Knoll on the west.
She said workers went out and searched the lines but could not find a reason for the outage.
“They had to manually restore power,” she said.
