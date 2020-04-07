WONDER VALLEY — Godwin Christian Fellowship, Godwin Road north of Twentynine Palms Highway will conduct Easter Sunday Services in a drive-in format at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 12.
Everyone will be safely served while in the comfort of their own vehicles.
Residents are invited to enjoy spirited singing and wholesome fellowship in the church parking lot.
