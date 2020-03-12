TWENTYNINE PALMS — The look of public buildings to be constructed as part of the Project Phoenix downtown revitalization plan will be reviewed and possibly approved by members of the planning commission at their next meeting.
Planners will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in council chambers at city hall, 6136 Adobe Road.
They will examine floor plans and elevations for a proposed community center and Joshua Tree National Park visitor center to be built on Yucca Avenue south of Twentynine Palms Highway.
Community center plans call for a multi-purpose room/gymnasium, a kitchen and other facilities in the 11,730 square foot building.
Visitor center plans include a 1,488 square foot exhibit hall and an 844 square foot gift shop.
After installation of infrastructure improvements in the downtown Project Phoenix area are complete, city officials are hoping to break ground on the community center and visitor center in early 2021.
The costs of the structures are contained within the overall $21 million budget for Project Phoenix which is made up of a variety of State and local funding and grants.
