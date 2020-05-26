Wayne Alcide Menard, a 42-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died at the Hi-Desert Medical Hospital on May 3, 2020. He was 76 years old.
The son of Arthur J. Menard and Loretta M. Menard, he was born Jan. 22, 1944, in North Adams, Massachusetts.
He served in the USMC for 30 years, becoming a sergeant major.
He worked for the U.S. Marine Corps Civil Service as a knowledge manager at the Training and Education Command before his eventual retirement.
Wayne loved gardening, dogs, music, the arts and caring for family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Loretta Menard, and his older brother, Arthur Jr. (Butch) Menard.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Menard, his sons, Sean Menard and Ron Williams, and his daughter, Annette Kylander.
He is also survived by his brothers David Menard and Craig Menard, his sister, Marilyn Sarkis, his grandaughters, Jamie Menard, Nicole Menard, Kirra Gaudino, Torrey Kylander and Brittney Williams, his grandsons, Joshua and Caleb Kylander and Grant Williams, his great-granddaughter, Zoey Salgado, and his great-grandson, Carter Gaudino.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. The date is still to be determined.
Wayne Menard lived a life of service. Not only did he valiantly serve his country in times of peace and war, he served his wife, Glenda, and his family and friends, with the phrase “I’ll take care of it ... not a problem!” He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and his sense of humor.
Commented