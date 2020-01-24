Paul M Gerhardt, a 33-year resident of California and six-year resident of Benton City, Washington, died Jan. 16, 2020, in the city of Wenatchee, Washington. He was 39 years old.
The son of Mary Lipscomb and Michael Gerhardt, he was born Aug. 5, 1980, in San Diego.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers George Gerhardt and Charles R Urbany, grandmother Rita Urbany and cousin Richard Ritenour.
He is survived by mother Mary Lipscomb, father Michael Gerhardt, sister Stephanie Johnson, brother Jeremy Gerhardt, son Jackson Gerhardt and daughter Rylie Gerhardt. He is also survived by aunt Kathy, aunt Regina, uncle Johnny, cousins Mike, Brian and Jacqueline Gerhardt, nieces Libby and Peyton, nephew William, grandmother Ruby Kirkpatrick, stepfather Michael Lipscomb and stepmother Laurie Gerhardt.
Paul Gerhardt was a proud graduate of Sky High School. After High School Paul attended Charter’s HVAC Technician program in Washington State, were he graduated. Paul also worked in the auto detail industry and as a loader and part-time driver for UPS.
Paul had many interests and hobbies at different points in his life. Paul loved off-road racing, snowboarding, skateboarding, MMA and art.
Paul also loved and admired all of his friends. He will be deeply missed by all. God bless all the friends Paul ever had. His family thanks you for your love and compassion. God bless all of you.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 9353 West Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Al-Anon. Hug your children and take a minute to call a distant loved one.
People who knew Paul are invited to pay their respects or leave a message at www.hillcrestmemorialcenter.com.
Commented