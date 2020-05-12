Joseph Edward Justman died at his Twentynine Palms home on April 23, 2020, at the age of 81.
A 62-year resident of California, Justman lived in Twentynine Palms from 1968 to 1980. He had lived in Barstow for the last 40 years.
The son of Francis and Helen Justman, he was born Jan. 15, 1939, in Plankington, South Dakota.
Mr. Justman served in U.S. Marine Corps for 21 years. He was a radar technician and an electronics mechanic. He was stationed in San Diego, Camp Pendleton, Twentynine Palms and Barstow and did two tours in Vietnam. He retired as a staff sergent in 1977.
He worked for JPL at Goldstone Deep Space Communications at Fort Irwin for 20 years before his retirement.
Mr. Justman was preceded in death by parents Francis and Helen Justman, daughter Jodi Murray, grandson Kyle Kelly and wife Patrica Justman.
He is survived by his daughter Robyn Justman Witt and his grandson Kaden Witt, of Phoenix, Arizona; his granddaughter Brittany Bush and his grandson Seth Murray, of Austin, Texas; his grandson Austin Mills, of Carlsbad; and his stepchildren, Larry Bowden, of Twentynine Palms, Kay Magill, of Twin Falls, Idaho, Steve Bowden, of Twentynine Palms, and Pam Malone, of Big Sur.
He is also survived by the Linda Haley and Travis Miller family of Twentynine Palms, who were always there for Joe in the last months of his life.
No service is scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palms-N-Paws Animal Shelter in Twentynine Palms.
Commented