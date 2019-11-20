Nancy Anne Turner (Delk)

Born Nancy Anne Delk on Jan. 28, 1960, to Dolores Chris Delk (Ballowe) and William K. Delk in Illinois, Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores, in 1996 and father, William, in 2002.
Nancy was a 50-plus-year resident of California and 40-plus-year resident of Twentynine Palms.
On Oct. 15, 2019, Nancy passed away peacefully in Twentynine Palms in the comfort of her son’s home surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly. Nancy passed away from kidney failure.
Nancy was a single mother of five and worked various jobs throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed cleaning and organizing. You could find her cleaning bars, homes, salons and the DMV.
Nancy was known to many as the woman who could do anything she set her mind to. She would work on her own cars and maintain projects around the home. She taught her children to not rely on anyone and to do it yourself with pride. Her tenacious attitude and refusal to give up is what her son admired about her the most.
Nancy is survived by her all of children: daughters Ebony Ashemore, Tiffany Beyer and Danielle Turner of Twentynine Palms, daughter Erin Turner (Linda) of Baker and son Erick Turner (CJ, Timothy) of Twentynine Palms. She also leaves behind grandchildren; Candace Turner, Ka-Trell Hall, Hailey Turner, Brian Stevens, Samantha Stevens, Natalie Johnson, Andre Johnson Jr. and Cyrus Johnson, all of Twentynine Palms. She also leaves behind many great friends who have become extended family to her.
Nancy donated her remains to science in hopes that she could help with future medical advances. She has since been inurned to her family.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Elks Lodge No. 2134 in Twentynine Palms. A potluck will follow immediately after the service. All who knew her are welcome to attend. Please feel free to wear purple and/or peace signs in honor of her memory.
