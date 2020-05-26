Shirley Ann Durston, a 60-year resident of California and a 20-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died at her home on April 30, 2020, at the age of 66.
The daughter of Sarah and Charlie Adams, she was born April 23, 1954, in Merced.
She was a bookkeeper by profession until her eventual retirement.
Shirley collected frogs as her hobby.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Babe, her father, Charlie, and her husband, Jim Durston.
She is survived by daughters Charletta Hull, of Yucca Valley, Kendi Durston, of Twentynine Palms, and Cheri Gilson, of Yucca Valley, her son, Jimmy Durston, of Twentynine Palms.
Her grandchildren in order are Aftan, Brandon, Douglas, Aaron, Sarah, Chyanne, Tyler, Emily, Daniel, Lauran, Angel, Donovan, little Jimmy and Dani Jolin.
Her great-grandchildren are Seth, Chevy, Ava, Madison, Ivy, Wrangler, Ryder and Nova Dawn.
She is also survived by her stepchildren, Tammy and Timmy Booth, Tommy, Paul and Mikey Androshak.
Shirley was grandma to many and friend to all. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
